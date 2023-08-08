English
    PB Fintech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 665.59 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:Net Sales at Rs 665.59 crore in June 2023 up 31.75% from Rs. 505.19 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in June 2023 up 94.41% from Rs. 204.33 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2023 up 107.53% from Rs. 186.80 crore in June 2022.PB Fintech shares closed at 798.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.52% returns over the last 6 months and 45.16% over the last 12 months.
    PB Fintech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations665.59869.09505.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations665.59869.09505.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost383.90391.17381.65
    Depreciation19.5217.4913.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses198.85456.55289.80
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.9389.4368.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-96.62-85.55-247.51
    Other Income91.1682.2447.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.46-3.31-200.03
    Interest6.266.174.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.72-9.47-204.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.72-9.47-204.13
    Tax0.32-0.03-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.05-9.44-204.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.05-9.44-204.07
    Minority Interest0.490.39--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.140.10-0.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.42-8.95-204.33
    Equity Share Capital90.0290.0289.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.20-4.62
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.20-4.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.20-4.62
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.20-4.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

