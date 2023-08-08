PB Fintech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 665.59 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 665.59 869.09 505.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 665.59 869.09 505.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 383.90 391.17 381.65 Depreciation 19.52 17.49 13.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 198.85 456.55 289.80 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 159.93 89.43 68.02 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -96.62 -85.55 -247.51 Other Income 91.16 82.24 47.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.46 -3.31 -200.03 Interest 6.26 6.17 4.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.72 -9.47 -204.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -11.72 -9.47 -204.13 Tax 0.32 -0.03 -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.05 -9.44 -204.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.05 -9.44 -204.07 Minority Interest 0.49 0.39 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.14 0.10 -0.26 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.42 -8.95 -204.33 Equity Share Capital 90.02 90.02 89.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 -0.20 -4.62 Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.20 -4.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 -0.20 -4.62 Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.20 -4.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited