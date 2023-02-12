PB Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 610.09 crore, up 66.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:Net Sales at Rs 610.09 crore in December 2022 up 66.11% from Rs. 367.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.30 crore in December 2022 up 70.71% from Rs. 298.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 64.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.35% from Rs. 283.78 crore in December 2021.
|PB Fintech shares closed at 510.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.
|PB Fintech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|610.09
|573.47
|367.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|610.09
|573.47
|367.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|356.49
|410.29
|394.79
|Depreciation
|17.52
|15.58
|10.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|312.39
|236.03
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|386.81
|76.85
|53.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-150.72
|-241.64
|-328.04
|Other Income
|68.91
|60.37
|33.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-81.81
|-181.28
|-294.48
|Interest
|5.56
|5.54
|3.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-87.38
|-186.82
|-297.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-87.38
|-186.82
|-297.97
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-87.40
|-186.85
|-297.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-87.40
|-186.85
|-297.99
|Minority Interest
|0.33
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.22
|0.22
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-87.30
|-186.64
|-298.02
|Equity Share Capital
|90.02
|89.90
|89.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-4.19
|-7.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-4.19
|-7.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-4.19
|-7.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-4.19
|-7.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited