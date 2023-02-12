 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PB Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 610.09 crore, up 66.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:Net Sales at Rs 610.09 crore in December 2022 up 66.11% from Rs. 367.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.30 crore in December 2022 up 70.71% from Rs. 298.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 64.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.35% from Rs. 283.78 crore in December 2021. PB Fintech shares closed at 510.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.
PB Fintech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations610.09573.47367.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations610.09573.47367.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost356.49410.29394.79
Depreciation17.5215.5810.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--312.39236.03
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses386.8176.8553.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-150.72-241.64-328.04
Other Income68.9160.3733.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-81.81-181.28-294.48
Interest5.565.543.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-87.38-186.82-297.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-87.38-186.82-297.97
Tax0.030.030.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-87.40-186.85-297.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-87.40-186.85-297.99
Minority Interest0.33----
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.220.22-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-87.30-186.64-298.02
Equity Share Capital90.0289.9089.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.96-4.19-7.00
Diluted EPS-1.96-4.19-7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.96-4.19-7.00
Diluted EPS-1.96-4.19-7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Multiline Insurance &amp; Brokers #PB Fintech #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:33 am