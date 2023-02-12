PB Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 610.09 crore, up 66.11% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 610.09 573.47 367.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 610.09 573.47 367.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 356.49 410.29 394.79 Depreciation 17.52 15.58 10.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 312.39 236.03 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 386.81 76.85 53.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -150.72 -241.64 -328.04 Other Income 68.91 60.37 33.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -81.81 -181.28 -294.48 Interest 5.56 5.54 3.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -87.38 -186.82 -297.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -87.38 -186.82 -297.97 Tax 0.03 0.03 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -87.40 -186.85 -297.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -87.40 -186.85 -297.99 Minority Interest 0.33 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.22 0.22 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -87.30 -186.64 -298.02 Equity Share Capital 90.02 89.90 89.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.96 -4.19 -7.00 Diluted EPS -1.96 -4.19 -7.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.96 -4.19 -7.00 Diluted EPS -1.96 -4.19 -7.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited