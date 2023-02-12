English
    PB Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 610.09 crore, up 66.11% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:Net Sales at Rs 610.09 crore in December 2022 up 66.11% from Rs. 367.28 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.30 crore in December 2022 up 70.71% from Rs. 298.02 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 64.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.35% from Rs. 283.78 crore in December 2021.PB Fintech shares closed at 510.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations610.09573.47367.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations610.09573.47367.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost356.49410.29394.79
    Depreciation17.5215.5810.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--312.39236.03
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses386.8176.8553.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-150.72-241.64-328.04
    Other Income68.9160.3733.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-81.81-181.28-294.48
    Interest5.565.543.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-87.38-186.82-297.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-87.38-186.82-297.97
    Tax0.030.030.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-87.40-186.85-297.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-87.40-186.85-297.99
    Minority Interest0.33----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.220.22-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-87.30-186.64-298.02
    Equity Share Capital90.0289.9089.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.96-4.19-7.00
    Diluted EPS-1.96-4.19-7.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.96-4.19-7.00
    Diluted EPS-1.96-4.19-7.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
