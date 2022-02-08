PB Fintech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 367.28 crore, up 73.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 367.28 crore in December 2021 up 73.19% from Rs. 212.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 298.02 crore in December 2021 down 1421.54% from Rs. 19.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 283.78 crore in December 2021 down 7739.23% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020.

PB Fintech shares closed at 892.15 on February 07, 2022 (NSE)