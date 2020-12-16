Pawansut Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2020 up 10.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 up 1300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

Pawansut EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Pawansut shares closed at 1.02 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)