Pawansut Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 71.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 71.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Pawansut shares closed at 0.96 on April 26, 2021 (BSE)