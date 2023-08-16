Pavna Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.41 crore, down 6.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.41 crore in June 2023 down 6.1% from Rs. 84.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 5171.69% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in June 2023 up 100.19% from Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2022.

Pavna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

Pavna Ind shares closed at 323.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)