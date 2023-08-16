English
    Pavna Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.41 crore, down 6.1% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pavna Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.41 crore in June 2023 down 6.1% from Rs. 84.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 5171.69% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in June 2023 up 100.19% from Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2022.

    Pavna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

    Pavna Ind shares closed at 323.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)

    Pavna Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.4184.12
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations79.4184.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.8041.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.128.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.60-1.24
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost7.749.08
    Depreciation2.863.36
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses11.0113.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.499.71
    Other Income2.450.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9310.67
    Interest2.713.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.227.48
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax5.227.48
    Tax1.131.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.106.04
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.106.04
    Minority Interest-0.60-1.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.504.79
    Equity Share Capital12.1812.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.364.96
    Diluted EPS3.364.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.364.96
    Diluted EPS3.364.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:11 pm

