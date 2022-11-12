 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paushak Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paushak are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 40.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2022 down 8.32% from Rs. 14.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.22 crore in September 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 20.90 crore in September 2021.

Paushak Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 42.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 46.33 in September 2021.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 8,371.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -24.53% over the last 12 months.

Paushak
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.82 50.30 40.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.82 50.30 40.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.60 11.25 7.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.27 -0.87 -0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.36 6.03 5.39
Depreciation 3.29 3.24 1.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.58 15.46 10.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.27 15.19 15.90
Other Income 4.66 0.73 3.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.93 15.92 19.20
Interest 0.09 0.12 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.84 15.80 19.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.84 15.80 19.20
Tax 4.75 4.25 4.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.09 11.55 14.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.09 11.55 14.28
Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 3.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.47 37.47 46.33
Diluted EPS 42.47 37.47 46.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.47 37.47 46.33
Diluted EPS 42.47 37.47 46.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:44 pm
