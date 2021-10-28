Paushak Ltd Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore, up 37.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore in September 2021 up 37.06% from Rs. 29.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.28 crore in September 2021 up 133.69% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.90 crore in September 2021 up 98.1% from Rs. 10.55 crore in September 2020.

Paushak Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 46.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.84 in September 2020.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 10,541.60 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.71% returns over the last 6 months and 180.02% over the last 12 months.