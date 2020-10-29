Paushak Ltd Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, down 13.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in September 2020 down 13.96% from Rs. 34.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2020 down 18.32% from Rs. 7.48 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.55 crore in September 2020 down 1.12% from Rs. 10.67 crore in September 2019.

Paushak Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 24.28 in September 2019.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 3,764.55 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 80.58% returns over the last 6 months and 48.33% over the last 12 months.