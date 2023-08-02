English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Paushak Ltd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.61 crore, down 3.36% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paushak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.61 crore in June 2023 down 3.36% from Rs. 50.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2023 down 20.87% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2023 down 17.22% from Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022.

    Paushak Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 37.47 in June 2022.

    Paushak Ltd shares closed at 6,821.70 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -27.84% over the last 12 months.

    Paushak
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.6156.4650.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.6156.4650.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.2212.7711.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.660.84-0.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.327.486.03
    Depreciation3.363.493.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1315.5415.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9216.3415.19
    Other Income3.582.420.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5018.7615.92
    Interest0.070.060.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4318.7015.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4318.7015.80
    Tax3.294.354.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.1414.3511.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.1414.3511.55
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6646.5537.47
    Diluted EPS29.6646.5537.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6646.5537.47
    Diluted EPS29.6646.5537.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Paushak #Paushak Ltd #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!