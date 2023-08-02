Paushak Ltd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.61 crore, down 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.61 crore in June 2023 down 3.36% from Rs. 50.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2023 down 20.87% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2023 down 17.22% from Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022.

Paushak Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 37.47 in June 2022.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 6,821.70 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -27.84% over the last 12 months.