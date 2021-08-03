Paushak Ltd Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.85 crore, down 29.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.85 crore in June 2021 down 29.13% from Rs. 32.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021 down 66.05% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2021 down 52.71% from Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2020.

Paushak Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 28.01 in June 2020.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 9,142.60 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)