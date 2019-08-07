Paushak Ltd Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore in June 2019 up 20.13% from Rs. 29.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2019 down 29.84% from Rs. 14.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2019 up 32.56% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2018.

Paushak Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 45.34 in June 2018.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 2,260.60 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 21.51% returns over the last 6 months and 5.86% over the last 12 months.