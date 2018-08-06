Paushak Ltd standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 29.86 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 29.86 37.74 17.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 29.86 37.74 17.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 13.48 14.48 5.90 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.94 0.94 -1.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.27 4.40 3.11 Depreciation 0.94 0.87 0.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.62 7.35 5.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.49 9.70 3.96 Other Income 0.63 0.32 0.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.12 10.02 4.91 Interest 0.05 0.05 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.07 9.97 4.90 Exceptional Items 10.15 -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.22 9.97 4.90 Tax 3.91 2.19 1.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.31 7.78 3.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.31 7.78 3.86 Equity Share Capital 3.21 3.21 3.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 45.34 24.26 12.02 Diluted EPS 45.34 24.26 12.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 45.34 24.26 12.02 Diluted EPS 45.34 24.26 12.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited