Paushak Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore, up 64.01% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paushak are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore in December 2022 up 64.01% from Rs. 34.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.02 crore in December 2022 up 109.33% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.63 crore in December 2022 up 80.25% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

Paushak
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.76 49.82 34.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.76 49.82 34.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.62 13.60 8.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.11 -3.27 -2.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.90 6.36 5.41
Depreciation 3.40 3.29 2.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.75 16.58 11.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.99 13.27 8.87
Other Income 1.24 4.66 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.23 17.93 9.28
Interest 0.04 0.09 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.19 17.84 9.27
Exceptional Items 1.70 -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.89 17.84 9.27
Tax 4.86 4.75 2.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.02 13.09 7.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.02 13.09 7.18
Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 3.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.73 42.47 23.29
Diluted EPS 48.73 42.47 23.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.73 42.47 23.29
Diluted EPS 48.73 42.47 23.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited