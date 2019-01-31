Paushak Ltd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.09 crore, up 30.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.09 crore in December 2018 up 30.94% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2018 up 44.98% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2018 up 15.98% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2017.

Paushak Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 23.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.52 in December 2017.

Paushak Ltd shares closed at 1,865.65 on August 03, 2018 (BSE) and has given 7.90% returns over the last 6 months and 36.08% over the last 12 months.