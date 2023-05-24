English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Paul Merchants Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,668.17 crore, up 21.23% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,668.17 crore in March 2023 up 21.23% from Rs. 1,376.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.78% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2023 up 10.39% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2022.

    Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 62.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 55.57 in March 2022.

    Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,337.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and 10.62% over the last 12 months.

    Paul Merchants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,668.171,687.541,376.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,668.171,687.541,376.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,630.441,650.051,345.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.462.633.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.244.524.59
    Depreciation0.450.440.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1625.8920.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.424.011.90
    Other Income7.275.925.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.699.927.80
    Interest0.300.260.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.399.667.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.399.667.65
    Tax1.953.011.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.446.655.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.446.655.71
    Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS62.6764.6955.57
    Diluted EPS62.6764.6955.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS62.6764.6955.57
    Diluted EPS62.6764.6955.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Paul Merchants #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am