Paul Merchants Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.64 crore, down 23.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,018.64 crore in March 2021 down 23.48% from Rs. 1,331.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2021 up 62.13% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2021 up 60.1% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2020.

Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 42.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 26.39 in March 2020.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,806.05 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.78% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.