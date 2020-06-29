Paul Merchants Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,331.27 crore, up 38.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,331.27 crore in March 2020 up 38.63% from Rs. 960.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2020 down 5.47% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2020 up 67.06% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2019.

Paul Merchants EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 27.95 in March 2019.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,179.25 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -17.53% over the last 12 months.