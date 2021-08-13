Paul Merchants Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,133.47 crore, up 260.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,133.47 crore in June 2021 up 260.69% from Rs. 314.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2021 up 94.99% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2021 up 115.6% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2020.

Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 40.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 20.75 in June 2020.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,628.05 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)