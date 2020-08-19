Paul Merchants Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 314.25 crore, down 71.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.25 crore in June 2020 down 71.7% from Rs. 1,110.61 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2020 down 39.66% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2020 down 41.4% from Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2019.

Paul Merchants EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.75 in June 2020 from Rs. 34.31 in June 2019.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,301.95 on August 18, 2020 (BSE)