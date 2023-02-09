Paul Merchants Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,687.54 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,687.54 crore in December 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 1,539.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2022 up 24.37% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.