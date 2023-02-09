English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Paul Merchants Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,687.54 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,687.54 crore in December 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 1,539.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2022 up 24.37% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.

    Paul Merchants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,687.541,735.591,539.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,687.541,735.591,539.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,650.051,702.441,511.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.63-0.56-1.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.524.353.58
    Depreciation0.440.420.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.8924.4522.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.014.493.36
    Other Income5.925.204.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.929.697.85
    Interest0.260.290.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.669.407.75
    Exceptional Items----0.17
    P/L Before Tax9.669.407.92
    Tax3.012.261.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.657.145.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.657.145.97
    Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS64.6969.4558.09
    Diluted EPS64.6969.4558.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS64.6969.4558.09
    Diluted EPS64.6969.4558.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited