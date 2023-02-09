Paul Merchants Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,687.54 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,687.54 crore in December 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 1,539.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2022 up 24.37% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.

Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 64.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 58.09 in December 2021.

Read More

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,336.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.