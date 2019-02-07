Paul Merchants Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 944.56 crore, down 21.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 944.56 crore in December 2018 down 21.62% from Rs. 1,205.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 down 98.58% from Rs. 199.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2018 down 61.88% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2017.

Paul Merchants EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 1,940.97 in December 2017.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 2,649.50 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.65% returns over the last 6 months and -34.55% over the last 12 months.