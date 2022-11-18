Paul Merchants Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.42 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,761.42 crore in September 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 1,253.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.81 crore in September 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 17.82 crore in September 2021.

Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 116.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 102.87 in September 2021.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,347.95 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.67% returns over the last 6 months and -18.31% over the last 12 months.