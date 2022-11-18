 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paul Merchants Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.42 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,761.42 crore in September 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 1,253.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.81 crore in September 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 17.82 crore in September 2021.

Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 116.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 102.87 in September 2021.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,347.95 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.67% returns over the last 6 months and -18.31% over the last 12 months.

Paul Merchants
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,761.42 1,833.83 1,253.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,761.42 1,833.83 1,253.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,704.58 1,779.95 1,211.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.71 -5.34 -1.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.41 8.73 7.21
Depreciation 0.91 0.78 0.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.25 29.77 19.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.98 19.93 16.12
Other Income 0.93 -0.43 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.90 19.50 17.05
Interest 4.17 4.28 2.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.73 15.22 14.10
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.12
P/L Before Tax 15.73 15.22 13.98
Tax 3.76 3.88 3.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.97 11.35 10.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.97 11.35 10.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.01 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.97 11.36 10.58
Equity Share Capital 1.03 1.03 1.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 116.46 110.47 102.87
Diluted EPS 116.46 110.47 102.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 116.46 110.47 102.87
Diluted EPS 116.46 110.47 102.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

