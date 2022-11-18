English
    Paul Merchants Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.42 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,761.42 crore in September 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 1,253.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 10.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.81 crore in September 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 17.82 crore in September 2021.

    Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 116.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 102.87 in September 2021.

    Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,347.95 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.67% returns over the last 6 months and -18.31% over the last 12 months.

    Paul Merchants
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,761.421,833.831,253.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,761.421,833.831,253.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,704.581,779.951,211.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.71-5.34-1.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.418.737.21
    Depreciation0.910.780.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.2529.7719.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9819.9316.12
    Other Income0.93-0.430.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9019.5017.05
    Interest4.174.282.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.7315.2214.10
    Exceptional Items-----0.12
    P/L Before Tax15.7315.2213.98
    Tax3.763.883.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9711.3510.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9711.3510.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.010.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.9711.3610.58
    Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS116.46110.47102.87
    Diluted EPS116.46110.47102.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS116.46110.47102.87
    Diluted EPS116.46110.47102.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm