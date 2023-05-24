Paul Merchants Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,697.61 crore, up 21.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,697.61 crore in March 2023 up 21.36% from Rs. 1,398.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2023 down 14.1% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2023 up 6.39% from Rs. 17.69 crore in March 2022.

Paul Merchants EPS has decreased to Rs. 82.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 95.51 in March 2022.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,337.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and 10.62% over the last 12 months.