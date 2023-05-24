English
    Paul Merchants Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,697.61 crore, up 21.36% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,697.61 crore in March 2023 up 21.36% from Rs. 1,398.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2023 down 14.1% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2023 up 6.39% from Rs. 17.69 crore in March 2022.

    Paul Merchants EPS has decreased to Rs. 82.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 95.51 in March 2022.

    Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,337.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and 10.62% over the last 12 months.

    Paul Merchants
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,697.611,718.041,398.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,697.611,718.041,398.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,630.991,653.611,345.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.89-0.353.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8411.029.16
    Depreciation1.171.070.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.7030.6223.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0022.0716.00
    Other Income0.650.760.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6522.8316.77
    Interest6.625.103.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0317.7313.38
    Exceptional Items-0.09----
    P/L Before Tax10.9417.7313.38
    Tax2.515.483.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.4312.259.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.4312.259.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.4312.259.82
    Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS82.04119.1695.51
    Diluted EPS82.04119.1695.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS82.04119.1695.51
    Diluted EPS82.04119.1695.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 03:37 pm