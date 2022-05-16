 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paul Merchants Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,398.77 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,398.77 crore in March 2022 up 33.38% from Rs. 1,048.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.69 crore in March 2022 up 6.95% from Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2021.

Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 95.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 91.91 in March 2021.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,188.80 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Paul Merchants
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,398.77 1,560.88 1,048.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,398.77 1,560.88 1,048.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,345.43 1,511.05 1,009.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.42 -1.91 0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.16 7.74 6.09
Depreciation 0.92 0.88 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.84 26.31 16.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.00 16.82 14.57
Other Income 0.77 0.72 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.77 17.54 15.74
Interest 3.39 2.75 2.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.38 14.79 13.20
Exceptional Items -- 0.17 --
P/L Before Tax 13.38 14.96 13.20
Tax 3.55 3.71 3.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.82 11.25 9.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.82 11.25 9.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.82 11.24 9.45
Equity Share Capital 1.03 1.03 1.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 95.51 109.37 91.91
Diluted EPS 95.51 109.37 91.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 95.51 109.37 91.91
Diluted EPS 95.51 109.37 91.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
