Paul Merchants Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,835.78 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,835.78 crore in June 2023 up 0.11% from Rs. 1,833.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2023 up 20.39% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.40 crore in June 2023 up 40.04% from Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022.

Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 133.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 110.47 in June 2022.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,952.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.26% returns over the last 6 months and 56.41% over the last 12 months.