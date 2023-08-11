English
    Paul Merchants Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,835.78 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,835.78 crore in June 2023 up 0.11% from Rs. 1,833.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2023 up 20.39% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.40 crore in June 2023 up 40.04% from Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022.

    Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 133.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 110.47 in June 2022.

    Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,952.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.26% returns over the last 6 months and 56.41% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,835.781,697.611,833.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,835.781,697.611,833.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,763.151,630.991,779.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.421.89-5.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8412.848.73
    Depreciation1.201.170.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.0533.7029.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9517.0019.93
    Other Income1.240.65-0.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2017.6519.50
    Interest8.736.624.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.4611.0315.22
    Exceptional Items---0.09--
    P/L Before Tax18.4610.9415.22
    Tax4.792.513.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.678.4311.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.678.4311.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.678.4311.36
    Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS133.0082.04110.47
    Diluted EPS133.0082.04110.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS133.0082.04110.47
    Diluted EPS133.0082.04110.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
