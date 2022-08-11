 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paul Merchants Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,833.83 crore, up 59.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,833.83 crore in June 2022 up 59.2% from Rs. 1,151.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022 up 33.07% from Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022 up 34.48% from Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2021.

Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 110.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 83.02 in June 2021.

Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,248.50 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -25.51% over the last 12 months.

Paul Merchants
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,833.83 1,398.77 1,151.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,833.83 1,398.77 1,151.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,779.95 1,345.43 1,112.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.34 3.42 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.73 9.16 6.58
Depreciation 0.78 0.92 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.77 23.84 19.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.93 16.00 13.09
Other Income -0.43 0.77 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.50 16.77 14.38
Interest 4.28 3.39 2.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.22 13.38 12.31
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.69
P/L Before Tax 15.22 13.38 11.62
Tax 3.88 3.55 3.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.35 9.82 8.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.35 9.82 8.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.01 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.36 9.82 8.53
Equity Share Capital 1.03 1.03 1.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 110.47 95.51 83.02
Diluted EPS 110.47 95.51 83.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 110.47 95.51 83.02
Diluted EPS 110.47 95.51 83.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
