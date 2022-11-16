Patspin India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 68.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2022 down 68.19% from Rs. 42.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2022 down 686.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 down 140.94% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)