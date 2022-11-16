 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patspin India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 68.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2022 down 68.19% from Rs. 42.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2022 down 686.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 down 140.94% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

Patspin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.54 30.01 42.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.54 30.01 42.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.30 5.22 12.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.54 4.14 0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.16 8.05 8.01
Depreciation 2.54 2.52 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.77 11.82 14.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.77 -1.74 4.83
Other Income 0.18 0.03 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.59 -1.71 4.90
Interest 3.85 3.83 6.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.44 -5.54 -1.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.44 -5.54 -1.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.44 -5.54 -1.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.44 -5.54 -1.20
Equity Share Capital 30.92 30.92 30.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.08 -1.82 -0.42
Diluted EPS -3.08 -1.82 -0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.08 -1.82 -0.42
Diluted EPS -3.08 -1.82 -0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

