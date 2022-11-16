Patspin India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 68.19% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2022 down 68.19% from Rs. 42.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2022 down 686.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 down 140.94% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.
Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)
|Patspin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.54
|30.01
|42.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.54
|30.01
|42.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.30
|5.22
|12.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.54
|4.14
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.16
|8.05
|8.01
|Depreciation
|2.54
|2.52
|2.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.77
|11.82
|14.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.77
|-1.74
|4.83
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.59
|-1.71
|4.90
|Interest
|3.85
|3.83
|6.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.44
|-5.54
|-1.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.44
|-5.54
|-1.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.44
|-5.54
|-1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.44
|-5.54
|-1.20
|Equity Share Capital
|30.92
|30.92
|30.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-1.82
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-1.82
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-1.82
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-1.82
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited