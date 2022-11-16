English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Patspin India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 68.19% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2022 down 68.19% from Rs. 42.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2022 down 686.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 down 140.94% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

    Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)

    Patspin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5430.0142.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5430.0142.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.305.2212.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.544.140.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.168.058.01
    Depreciation2.542.522.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.7711.8214.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.77-1.744.83
    Other Income0.180.030.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.59-1.714.90
    Interest3.853.836.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.44-5.54-1.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.44-5.54-1.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.44-5.54-1.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.44-5.54-1.20
    Equity Share Capital30.9230.9230.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.08-1.82-0.42
    Diluted EPS-3.08-1.82-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.08-1.82-0.42
    Diluted EPS-3.08-1.82-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Patspin India #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am