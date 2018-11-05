Patspin India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore, up 3.65% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore in September 2018 up 3.65% from Rs. 128.93 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2018 up 60.81% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.19 crore in September 2018 up 52.4% from Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2017.
Patspin India shares closed at 10.00 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -42.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.37% over the last 12 months.
|Patspin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.64
|141.31
|128.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.64
|141.31
|128.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.28
|83.91
|84.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.89
|13.67
|8.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.09
|4.51
|2.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.23
|9.07
|9.28
|Depreciation
|2.60
|2.57
|2.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.37
|22.56
|18.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.36
|5.02
|3.23
|Other Income
|0.23
|1.81
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.59
|6.83
|3.42
|Interest
|7.38
|7.58
|8.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-0.75
|-4.63
|Exceptional Items
|-0.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.87
|-0.75
|-4.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|-2.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|-0.75
|-2.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|-0.75
|-2.22
|Equity Share Capital
|30.92
|30.92
|30.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.27
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.27
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.27
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.27
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited