Patspin India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore, up 3.65% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore in September 2018 up 3.65% from Rs. 128.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2018 up 60.81% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.19 crore in September 2018 up 52.4% from Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2017.

Patspin India shares closed at 10.00 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -42.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.37% over the last 12 months.