Patspin India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.69 crore, down 30.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.69 crore in March 2023 down 30.74% from Rs. 32.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2023 down 9.25% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2023 down 220% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.
Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)
|Patspin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.69
|8.64
|32.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.69
|8.64
|32.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.68
|4.08
|8.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|-1.37
|0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.17
|3.83
|8.69
|Depreciation
|0.79
|1.30
|2.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.58
|5.27
|13.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.25
|-4.47
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.19
|-4.43
|-0.50
|Interest
|1.04
|1.80
|4.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-6.23
|-5.30
|Exceptional Items
|-1.56
|8.85
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.79
|2.62
|-5.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.79
|2.62
|-5.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.79
|2.62
|-5.30
|Equity Share Capital
|30.92
|30.92
|30.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.90
|0.82
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.90
|0.82
|-1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.90
|0.82
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.90
|0.82
|-1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited