    Patspin India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.69 crore, down 30.74% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.69 crore in March 2023 down 30.74% from Rs. 32.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2023 down 9.25% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2023 down 220% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

    Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)

    Patspin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.698.6432.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.698.6432.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.684.088.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.71-1.370.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.173.838.69
    Depreciation0.791.302.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.585.2713.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.25-4.47-0.56
    Other Income0.060.040.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.19-4.43-0.50
    Interest1.041.804.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.23-6.23-5.30
    Exceptional Items-1.568.85--
    P/L Before Tax-5.792.62-5.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.792.62-5.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.792.62-5.30
    Equity Share Capital30.9230.9230.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.900.82-1.74
    Diluted EPS-1.900.82-1.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.900.82-1.74
    Diluted EPS-1.900.82-1.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Patspin India #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:37 pm