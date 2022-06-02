Patspin India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore, down 26.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore in March 2022 down 26.2% from Rs. 44.39 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 16.96% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.
Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Patspin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.76
|36.04
|44.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.76
|36.04
|44.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.39
|7.24
|22.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.57
|-0.81
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.69
|8.35
|8.49
|Depreciation
|2.50
|2.55
|2.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.17
|14.10
|12.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|4.61
|-0.91
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|4.68
|-0.80
|Interest
|4.80
|6.23
|6.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.30
|-1.55
|-7.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.30
|-1.55
|-7.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.30
|-1.55
|-7.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.30
|-1.55
|-7.35
|Equity Share Capital
|30.92
|30.92
|30.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|-0.53
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-0.53
|-2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|-0.53
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-0.53
|-2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited