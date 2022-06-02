 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patspin India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore, down 26.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore in March 2022 down 26.2% from Rs. 44.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 16.96% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)

Patspin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.76 36.04 44.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.76 36.04 44.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.39 7.24 22.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.57 -0.81 -0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.69 8.35 8.49
Depreciation 2.50 2.55 2.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.17 14.10 12.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 4.61 -0.91
Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 4.68 -0.80
Interest 4.80 6.23 6.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.30 -1.55 -7.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.30 -1.55 -7.35
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.30 -1.55 -7.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.30 -1.55 -7.35
Equity Share Capital 30.92 30.92 30.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.74 -0.53 -2.40
Diluted EPS -1.74 -0.53 -2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.74 -0.53 -2.40
Diluted EPS -1.74 -0.53 -2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Patspin India #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
