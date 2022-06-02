Patspin India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore, down 26.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore in March 2022 down 26.2% from Rs. 44.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.89% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 16.96% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)