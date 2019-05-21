Patspin India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 125.57 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.57 crore in March 2019 down 0.12% from Rs. 125.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 up 89.04% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2019 up 15% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2018.

Patspin India shares closed at 10.75 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.