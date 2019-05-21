Patspin India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 125.57 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.57 crore in March 2019 down 0.12% from Rs. 125.72 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 up 89.04% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2019 up 15% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2018.
Patspin India shares closed at 10.75 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Patspin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.57
|147.99
|125.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.57
|147.99
|125.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.31
|88.31
|79.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.69
|18.74
|12.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.41
|2.44
|-2.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.95
|9.52
|8.57
|Depreciation
|2.56
|2.60
|2.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.82
|19.59
|20.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.65
|6.79
|4.69
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.95
|6.97
|4.86
|Interest
|6.96
|7.31
|8.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-0.34
|-3.54
|Exceptional Items
|-0.08
|--
|-1.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.09
|-0.34
|-4.86
|Tax
|-0.69
|--
|-1.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.34
|-3.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.34
|-3.65
|Equity Share Capital
|30.92
|30.92
|30.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited