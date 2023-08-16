English
    Patspin India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.45 crore, down 55.18% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.45 crore in June 2023 down 55.18% from Rs. 30.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 up 30.14% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 down 267.9% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

    Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)

    Patspin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4522.6930.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.4522.6930.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.1511.685.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.660.714.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.394.178.05
    Depreciation0.770.792.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.718.5811.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.23-3.25-1.74
    Other Income0.100.060.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-3.19-1.71
    Interest1.741.043.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.87-4.23-5.54
    Exceptional Items---1.56--
    P/L Before Tax-3.87-5.79-5.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.87-5.79-5.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.87-5.79-5.54
    Equity Share Capital30.9230.9230.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.25-1.90-1.82
    Diluted EPS-1.25-1.90-1.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.25-1.90-1.82
    Diluted EPS-1.25-1.90-1.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Patspin India #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

