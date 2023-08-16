Patspin India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.45 crore, down 55.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.45 crore in June 2023 down 55.18% from Rs. 30.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 up 30.14% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 down 267.9% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)