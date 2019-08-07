Patspin India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 119.47 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.47 crore in June 2019 down 15.46% from Rs. 141.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2019 down 718.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2019 down 57.87% from Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2018.

Patspin India shares closed at 6.35 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.09% returns over the last 6 months and -56.66% over the last 12 months.