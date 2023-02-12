 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patspin India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 76.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in December 2022 down 76.03% from Rs. 36.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 269.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 143.29% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2021.

Patspin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.64 13.54 36.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.64 13.54 36.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.08 0.30 7.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.37 1.54 -0.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.83 6.16 8.35
Depreciation 1.30 2.54 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.27 8.77 14.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.47 -5.77 4.61
Other Income 0.04 0.18 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.43 -5.59 4.68
Interest 1.80 3.85 6.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.23 -9.44 -1.55
Exceptional Items 8.85 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.62 -9.44 -1.55
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.62 -9.44 -1.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.62 -9.44 -1.55
Equity Share Capital 30.92 30.92 30.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 -3.08 -0.53
Diluted EPS 0.82 -3.08 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 -3.08 -0.53
Diluted EPS 0.82 -3.08 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited