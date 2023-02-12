Patspin India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 76.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in December 2022 down 76.03% from Rs. 36.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 269.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 143.29% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2021.