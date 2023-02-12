English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Patspin India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 76.03% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in December 2022 down 76.03% from Rs. 36.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 269.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 143.29% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2021.

    Patspin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.6413.5436.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.6413.5436.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.080.307.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.371.54-0.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.836.168.35
    Depreciation1.302.542.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.278.7714.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.47-5.774.61
    Other Income0.040.180.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.43-5.594.68
    Interest1.803.856.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.23-9.44-1.55
    Exceptional Items8.85----
    P/L Before Tax2.62-9.44-1.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.62-9.44-1.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.62-9.44-1.55
    Equity Share Capital30.9230.9230.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-3.08-0.53
    Diluted EPS0.82-3.08-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-3.08-0.53
    Diluted EPS0.82-3.08-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited