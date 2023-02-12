Patspin India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, down 76.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in December 2022 down 76.03% from Rs. 36.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 269.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 143.29% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2021.

Patspin India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

Read More

Patspin India shares closed at 14.10 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)