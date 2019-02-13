Patspin India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 147.99 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.99 crore in December 2018 up 12.75% from Rs. 131.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 up 90.98% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2018 up 37.11% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2017.

Patspin India shares closed at 11.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -51.48% over the last 12 months.