Patspin India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 147.99 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patspin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 147.99 crore in December 2018 up 12.75% from Rs. 131.26 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 up 90.98% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2018 up 37.11% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2017.
Patspin India shares closed at 11.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -51.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Patspin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|147.99
|133.64
|131.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|147.99
|133.64
|131.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.31
|88.28
|77.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.74
|14.89
|10.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.44
|-9.09
|8.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.52
|9.23
|8.80
|Depreciation
|2.60
|2.60
|2.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.59
|21.37
|18.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.79
|6.36
|4.15
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.23
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.97
|6.59
|4.36
|Interest
|7.31
|7.38
|7.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.79
|-3.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.08
|-1.36
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|-0.87
|-4.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|-1.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|-0.87
|-3.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|-0.87
|-3.77
|Equity Share Capital
|30.92
|30.92
|30.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.31
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.31
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.31
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.31
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited