Patidar Build Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 125.49% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in September 2018 up 125.49% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 101.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Patidar Build shares closed at 3.85 on October 22, 2018 (BSE)