Patidar Build Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 28.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 28.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 141.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Patidar Build shares closed at 9.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 36.49% over the last 12 months.