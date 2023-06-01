English
    Patidar Build Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 28.65% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patidar Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 28.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 141.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Patidar Build shares closed at 9.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 36.49% over the last 12 months.

    Patidar Buildcon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.160.280.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.160.280.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.090.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.12-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.03
    Depreciation0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.060.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.03-0.07
    Other Income0.090.040.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.010.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.010.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.010.01
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.010.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.010.01
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

