Patidar Build Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 25.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 25.77% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 160.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Patidar Build shares closed at 1.97 on June 01, 2021 (BSE)