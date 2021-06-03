Patidar Build Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 25.77% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patidar Buildcon are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 25.77% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 160.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
Patidar Build shares closed at 1.97 on June 01, 2021 (BSE)
|Patidar Buildcon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|0.20
|0.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|0.20
|0.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.25
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|--
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|--
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.15
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.20
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.16
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited