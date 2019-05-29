Patidar Build Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 66.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2019 down 66.41% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 92.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 90.2% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

Patidar Build EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2018.

Patidar Build shares closed at 1.82 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)