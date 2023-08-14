Patidar Build Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 27.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 27.79% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 84.54% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Patidar Build EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Patidar Build shares closed at 6.62 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.35% returns over the last 6 months and -28.97% over the last 12 months.