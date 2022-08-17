Patidar Build Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 30.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 89.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Patidar Build EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Patidar Build shares closed at 10.26 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.93% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.