Patidar Build Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 81.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2020 down 81.76% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020 up 817.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020 up 740% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

Patidar Build EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2019.

Patidar Build shares closed at 0.49 on August 14, 2020 (BSE)