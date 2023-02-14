Patidar Build Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 40.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 40.46% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 80.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.